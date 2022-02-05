To the editor,
Helping Hands Ministry is in dire need of volunteers. Our workload increases on a daily basis; there are so many people in need and worthy of assistance in McMinn and Meigs counties.
We operate Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Skill level is unimportant as long as you are willing to help and learn. A day a week, a few days a month, any additional help will be greatly appreciated. Please call us at 423-920-4179.
Helping Hands Ministry offers assistance with home repairs and access ramp construction for low-income homeowners who are unable or who do not have the skills or resources to complete or manage the repairs on their own. Our workforce consists of volunteers who receive no compensation for their time, labor and expertise.
We interview the homeowner of each household to gather data on monthly income, number of people living in the home, age, marital status and source of income. We found that a vast majority of those requesting help were elderly. Many are on disability.
The federal poverty level for Tennessee residents is a $1,481 monthly income for an individual. The average monthly income of those we have served and those who are waiting is approximately $1,000.
Our goal is to create a safe living environment.
Jeff Brandon, Helping Hands Ministry
