I have a confession to make. I am a Facebook user and I also check out “stuff” on Instagram, which some folks tell me is becoming more of an older person’s main social media site.
I try to concentrate on pretty pictures — I do post my own sunrises and sunsets on FB — and have been known to “like” and occasionally comment on other people’s posts. Of course, if a photo has my friends or family, especially grandkids, on it, I almost always like it.
There are somewhere around two gazillion social network sites in the world. Not really, but it sure seems like it if you talk to others. There are some confusing statistics when you go Googling for answers.
There are listings for the top seven sites and the top 95 we should be aware of for 2021.
As you would expect, if you pay any attention to this subject, the biggest dog in the pound is Facebook, which has between 2.2 and 2.8 billion MAUs (Monthly Active Users).
The fact that Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild also owns Messenger, WhatsApp and the very popular Instagram pretty well makes him the Sultan of Social Media.
He supposedly earns between $6 million and $12 million daily, giving him a comfortable annual income of around three billion bucks.
Facebook makes over $70 billion per year in ad revenue because it covers almost three-fourths of the world’s internet population.
The average revenue per user in the US/Canada market is about $29.
The cost to an advertiser each time any of us click on an ad is around $1.
Other sources of income for Facebook include a virtual reality headwear group called Oculus, as well as some other hardware items.
Worldwide, the number of social media network users is somewhere in the neighborhood of 3.6 billion.
This is due to climb, according to many industry experts, to 4.4 billion by 2025.
During our over one-year long pandemic, the numbers of users have climbed considerably as we have stayed at home and relied on many virtual sites, such as Zoom.
It takes an electrical engineer or rocket scientist to adequately understand the differences between “digital” and “analog” technology.
The best that I could come up with states analog is more physical and spatial in signaling information.
Examples include: land-line telephones, VCRs, photocopiers and audio tapes.
Digital uses electronic tools, systems, devices and resources that generate, store or process data.
That would encompass social media, online games, mobile phones and live-streaming.
Digitization refers to the conversion of analog to digital sites.
Digitalization is the use of digital technologies and data to impact how work gets done, how customers and companies engage and interact, and create new revenue streams.
The top five social networks in terms of probable users as of 2020 are: 1) Facebook, 2) YouTube, 3) WhatsApp, 4) Messenger and 5) Instagram. Other popular sites you might recognize are: Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Skype and Tumblr.
I found some lesser known sites, to me anyway, that represent various countries: Baidu Tieba (China), VKantakte (Russia), Renren (China), Skyrock (French) and Xing (Switzerland, Austria and Germany).
If you really want to score points on your knowledge of other networks, you can impress your friends with the likes of: Viber, a multilingual site; Line; Taringa, from Latin America; Badoo, a dating and zoo creature location; the movie sharing site called Flixster; and the recently popular Reddit.
My head is spinning from all of these places. I prefer a good book to spending more than 20 minutes a day on any of these.
However, if I become truly desperate for something to do, I can always get Linkedin with my classmates from yesteryear and, because I won the French award at Tennessee Wesleyan over 50 years ago, I might just have to open a subscription to Skyrock. Je ne sais quoi?
Until next time: “Don’t say anything online that you wouldn’t want plastered on a billboard with your face on it.” — Erin Bury
“Social media policies will never be able to cure stupid.” — Nichole Kelly
“You are what you tweet.” — Alex Tew, Monkey Inferno
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
