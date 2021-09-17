There was a skit from Saturday Night Live where someone was opening the door to their refrigerator and was instantly wrestled down to the floor by two large men.
An announcer stated it was the new way of dieting and losing weight and people just needed to call this number to sign up for this service. The next day people were calling NBC asking how they could get that service.
Years ago when the show “Dallas” was on TV, people would call or stop by the CBS offices asking where they could send their resume to apply for a job at the imaginary Ewing Oil Company.
There have been instances of little old ladies that would walk up to actors in soap operas in New York City and slap their faces saying: “How could you cheat on your wife like that!”
My last example I’ll give is my grandfather back in the ‘60s would watch wrestling on TV and would squirm around in his chair thinking that he was watching an actual fight.
I use these examples as a way to say that any of us can get fooled into believing something that’s not real, at times.
Many of my friends marvel at normal people not wanting to get vaccinated and wonder what are the reasons? These are intelligent, thoughtful people who have been convinced the COVID-19 vaccine is not for them and refuse to take it.
Fox News has done a really good job convincing people against the vaccine, as well as politicians trying to play both sides by saying the people ought to have the freedom to choose, but they support getting the vaccine themselves.
We also are watching science trying to adjust to the information about the virus as it comes in and it can look contradictory at times as they make adjustments to the information.
Most of the time science makes these adjustments until they come up with a good solution, but we don’t see all the adjustments they make coming up with the solution over the years. This virus has made science have to make adjustments in real time and it looks like they can’t make up their minds on what they are doing to fight the virus, but that is the way science works with the information that comes in — they adjust to get to a solution.
The one thing that doesn’t care about any of this is the virus itself. It just wants a body to invade and live on, it doesn’t care if you believe in it or not. It is indifferent to anything but just wanting to survive in our bodies, as the death count goes up higher and higher.
We now in Tennessee have the highest rate of infections in the country. You can choose not to believe there is a danger from the virus, but again, the virus doesn’t care what you think. It seems the only thing that will change minds is the death count.
People are watching their friends and relatives die from the virus and that seems to be the only way it is making a believer out of those that don’t believe.
I hate to sound callous, but if that is the way it is, so be it. Those of us that believe the danger of this virus will hunker down and stay away from large gatherings, wear masks when we have to be out in public, and practice safe hygiene. We will mourn for the loss of our fellow citizens while we protect ourselves and our own.
It seems that is the best we can do in McMinn County until this terrible virus is controlled.
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
