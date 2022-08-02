Since Athens is celebrating its 200th anniversary, I’ll share something I recently came across about a sensational early 20th century trial that took place there.
In 1907, railroad contractors Wright, Williams, & Wadley (WW&W) sued the Louisville & Nashville Railroad (L&N) in McMinn County Chancery Court for $350,000 in damages. The L&N counter-sued for $125,000.
The amount of money at stake was reported to be the largest financial award ever sought in Tennessee up to that time. Law firms in Athens, Chattanooga, and Knoxville were employed and both sides spent around $10,000 each just to prepare for the trial.
The “Knoxville Sentinel” noted that Athens was “lively” as a result of the number of people who were in town for the trial.
The paper reported, “The entire Monday House is leased by persons connected with the trial, and many offices in town are occupied by a large force of stenographers, engineers, and others.”
The backstory that led to the excitement began in 1902, when the L&N Railroad made a bold move to compete with Southern Railway to haul coal from Cincinnati to Atlanta.
First, the L&N took over the AK&N Railroad that linked Knoxville to Atlanta via the copper mines at Ducktown. The company then set about rebuilding the section of line that lay between Knoxville and Wetmore.
In April of the same year, the L&N formed the Knoxville, LaFollette, and Jellico Railroad Company for the purpose of building a rail line that would extend north from Knoxville to Jellico. The L&N was already operating trains between the two cities but had to use Southern Railway’s track. The L&N wanted to alleviate the worries associated with that arrangement by owning its own line.
Another component of the project involved building a new low-grade line from Wetmore to Cartersville. The proposed line would bypass the rugged AK&N mountain route from Wetmore to Ducktown. Significant to McMinn County, the L&N announced it would also construct a railroad center and township where the new line and the old AK&N converged. It was to be named Etowah.
In 1904, W.J. Oliver of Knoxville won the contract to rebuild the line from Wetmore north. The same year, WW&W of Alabama submitted the winning bid to construct the low-grade line from Wetmore to Cartersville.
Some railroad contractors questioned the wisdom of WW&W’s very low bid, and an argument can be made that the unrealistic bid was responsible in part for the lawsuit.
WW&W was confident it could complete the Wetmore to Cartersville project on time. After all, the project area was described by some as a “dream.” The flat terrain, along with the small number of proposed bridges fed that theory.
Both companies hired sub-contractors. Oliver’s crews worked north from Wetmore while the WW&W crews moved south. Worker camps dotted the countryside from Corbin, Ky., all the way to Cartersville, Ga., creating a multi-state construction corridor. One such camp was located at Etowah. Hundreds of mule teams and thousands of men were brought in. Many were peonage workers or convicts.
As it turned out, WW&W failed to complete its work within the contract period. Frustrated by the delay, the L&N hired additional contractors to complete the job and reduced the amount of money it paid WW&W.
WW&W insisted it was not made aware of the challenges it would face with the project and sued the L&N. The L&N counter-sued and the trial began in July of 1907 in the McMinn County Chancery Court in Athens.
Thirty-two counts had to be agreed upon in order to reach a verdict. Within a week, two jurors dropped off the panel due to illness, leaving only 10 men to determine the outcome. After six weeks, Chancellor McConnell declared a mistrial due to a hung jury
The second trial got underway in December — also in Athens. In that case, the jurors worked out a compromise among themselves and awarded WW&W $186,000. The amount was described as “perhaps the largest verdict ever given in the South.”
Undeterred, the L&N appealed to the Tennessee Supreme Court. The proceedings took place in Knoxville in the fall of 1908 — over a year and a half after the first case was filed. Burkett and Mansfield of Athens and Pritchard and Sizer of Chattanooga represented WW&W. Allen and Ivins of Athens and Cornick, Wright, & Franz of Knoxville represented the L&N.
The court offered a compromise and reduced the WW&W award to $112,000. Both parties agreed, possibly due to sheer exhaustion. The “Knoxville News Sentinel” reported the volume of transcripts represented the largest record ever filed in the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Aside from the proceedings in Knoxville, the long-running saga mostly played out on the Courthouse Square in Athens. As we are considering the biggest things that ever happened in Athens, I think this one deserves to be on the list.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.