It isn’t Evening at the Met or the Oscars. It isn’t even the northern lights. But this weekend there will be a bit of pomp displayed as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are officially crowned in jolly old England. When I say a bit, I mean a lot: A Cinderella carriage ride, thrones gilded with real gold, the Crown Jewels, not to mention attendance by every celebrity who could wrangle an invitation for the event. Besides the famous people, many thousands are expected to line the streets along the parade route to catch a glimpse of their new king and queen. We don’t do kings in this country, but we love the spectacle. It’s just too bad that in our time zones, all the excitement happens in the middle of the night.
My mother Nora wasn’t a fanatic anglophile. If she worshiped her ancestors, it was because of their individual accomplishments rather than their pedigree. And while she had some English genes, she also had a healthy dose of Dutch and Scottish mixed in. So, she wasn’t obsessed with English Royalty, but like many of us, she was fascinated by them.
When Charles and Diana got hitched back in the ‘80s, my mother came up with a solution to the problem of the time zones: Jammies and Jewels. She invited family and quasi-family to join her, in their PJs and tiaras, at 3 a.m. Pacific Time to watch the extravaganza on what was then big screen TV (probably about 25”). She sent out invitations and brought out all the souvenir cups that people had gifted her over the years from their trips to UK. She kept the only (possibly) valuable one, from the coronation of King George VI, for herself. She put out her Princess Elizabeth doll to sit with us.
The last J&J that she hosted was for Harry and Megan. The invitation read:
On the occasion of the Royal Wedding,
Nora, The Duchess of Marlboro (She was a smoker!)
And Her Lady and Gentleman in Waiting (that’s me and Wildman)
Invite you to Jammies and Jewels
3:00 a.m.
Fascinators may be worn in lieu of tiaras
Gentlemen’s display of family jewels at their discretion
Tea will be served
When my mother issued an invitation, you went, not because she was a tyrant, but because she had such a great sense of humor. You knew if my mom thought it up, it would be worth your while to attend. Attendees wore satin, flannel or cotton pajamas and fluffy slippers along with their finest (costume) jewelry. My sister baked scones and we had cucumber sandwiches, without the crust of course. We spoke in fake British accents, except two who had real British accents, and kept our pinkies curled up as we sipped our tea.
My mother and Queen Elizabeth II were the same age. Considering how different their circumstances were, they had a lot in common. They lived through the Great Depression and World War II, not to mention the ‘60s! They were both married to the same husband for many decades and they both gave birth to lots of baby boomers. Within their own realm, they were both esteemed and beloved. They lived into their 90s and are sorely missed by those who knew them.
I no longer own a TV, even a 25” one. If I did, I would have invited friends over for Saturday morning Jammies and Jewels to carry on the tradition. It wouldn’t be such an occasion on the east coast, since the festivities begin at 5:30 a.m. EST — a time by which many of us are already waking up. And of course, the most important participant, the “Duchess of Marlboro,” would be attending in spirit only. But it would have been a fun way to honor my mom and the Queen while enjoying the extravaganza.
