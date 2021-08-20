Someone told us we could never drive across the USA in our electric Chevy Bolt, so of course we had to try.
We went first to California and back, and then up to Maine visiting family and friends that we hadn’t seen in two years or more. We passed through 29 states and put 9,000 miles on the car. And lived to tell the tale!
Here’s how it works: An app, such as Plugshare, shows you where chargers are located along your route. Not all chargers are created equal, varying from 1 to 350 amps.
Charging time varies from 45 minutes to several days, depending on the charger. Bolts will only fast charge up to 80%, so we stopped there and we kept at least 20 “emergency” miles for unforeseen problems. That means we basically used 60% of our potential when traveling in unknown places.
As one on-looker commented, it’s like always driving with your tank half full.
Charging stations can be few and far between. You balance how much further you can go with how close the next charger is. Electric takes more time than gas simply because you have to spend around 45-60 minutes each time you “fill up” and you have to recharge every 120-150 miles.
The benefits are significant. Electric is typically much less expensive than gas, sometimes free. We spent $150 to go from Tennessee to Los Angeles (2,500 miles). EVs have zero emissions compared to 6,000 pounds of pollution that our other car would have produced. It is also safer, because you are forced to take a break every two to three hours. But the biggest advantage was discovering people and places that we would never have visited driving straight through. If we heard about something interesting, we changed course and went to see (it helps to be retired).
Here are some of the unexpected highlights:
• Sweetwater, Texas: When we called the owner of the Mulberry Manor, she took pity on us and opened her gorgeous B&B specially for us … we literally had the place to ourselves and I am happy to say, didn’t break any of the antiques!
• Van Horn, Texas: This is the tiny community from which Jeff Bezos launched his rocket. We missed the launch but had some great Mexican food at the only restaurant in town.
• Las Cruces, N.M.: Lundeen Inn of the Arts is like an art gallery in every room. Even better than the hotel are the owner and her daughter who sit and talk with you, give you sightseeing suggestions and feed you a wonderful breakfast in the morning!
• Quartzite, Arizona: If you have seen “Nomadland” then you know how desolate this area is. We were there before the heat wave, so temperatures were in the low triple digits.
• Palo Alto, Calif.: We visited cousins who, coincidentally, worked on the development of the Bolt battery and helpfully explained some of its idiosyncrasies. We didn’t understand a word.
• Jackpot, Nevada: We deviated from the main highway to make a spontaneous visit to a college friend. On paper it looked doable. Unfortunately, there was nothing in the vast Nevada desert except a casino and two non-functioning electric chargers. We were stuck! We found a little park with a 110 outlet and plugged in for several hours. When we finally decided to risk it, we were running on e-fumes, but luck was with us and we made it to…
• Twin Falls, Idaho: We knew in advance that there were no high-speed chargers here, but five years ago a dentist had posted an invitation for any travelers to plug in behind his office for a medium-fast charge … luckily the plug was still there and still worked! Never have we been so happy to go to the dentist! And the visit with our friend was also a success!
• St. Louis, Missouri: Our charger was in St. Louis near the Arch, so we enjoyed a riverboat ride and fried ravioli, a local specialty.
• Land Between the Lakes, Kentucky and Tennessee: Lots of wildlife, including bison. We stopped several times to help box turtles cross the road, hopefully not upsetting the balance of nature.
• New York City, N.Y.: Our friend is a docent at the South Street Seaport Museum and we got to go aboard the 1885 cast iron sailing ship, the Wavertree, for a personal tour!
• Rhode Island: We took an hour to see the entire state! Just kidding, we also spent an hour at a topiary park.
• Plymouth Rock/Cape Cod, Mass.: Our family reunion was near Cape Cod, which has rocky, windy beaches ideal for beachcombing. On the way, we stopped at Plymouth Rock where my husband’s ancestor once fell off the Mayflower. The rock itself is not as impressive as I imagined, but probably if you have been sailing across the ocean, or just fell in the harbor, it looks bigger.
• Vermont: Another small state, another hour well spent.
• Maine: We saw only southern Maine because there are no chargers in the north. Our app showed a tantalizing line of chargers just inside Canada, but the border was closed. Was our cord long enough to reach a Canadian outlet? We’ll never know. Maine is beautiful, people were friendly and bugs were hungry but the moose were hiding.
• Delaware: Drove the entire 96-mile length.
• Assateague Island, Maryland and Virginia: There are wild horses and glimmering white sand beaches here, and in a few short hours we saw plenty of both. A rocket launch happened too and we saw from a distance its silver arc over the ocean.
• Greensboro, N.C.: Once we realized this was THE Greensboro, we went downtown to visit the civil rights museum located in the old Woolworth building where the famous sit-in took place.
These were some of the places we hadn’t planned on. We also had lots of long-awaited, fully-vaccinated hugs from family and friends.
We proved that going across the USA is possible all-electric. Our next challenge: driving across country using only no-cost chargers!
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.