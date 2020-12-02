Ageism.
I never thought much about it when I was young. Now that I am officially old, I know what it is. While ageism is often viewed as bias against old people, ageism can also be aimed at young people.
I first noticed blatant bias against old people at a professional conference. A young man was at the podium encouraging us to use multiple modes of social media — all at the same time, all day, every day — supposedly to develop relationships with customers, constituents, anybody alive who is lucky enough to have WIFI.
During the Q&A, an older man in the audience asked the speaker if his constant social media use throughout the day was ever distracting. The young man said, “What your generation does not understand is my generation can multitask.” Really?
Later, I sat at a lunch table filled with mature executive directors who doubted the speaker was a multi-tasking wizard. They went so far as to say they would never hire the “arrogant little twit.”
In his defense, the young speaker might have assumed the older audience members were doddering old fools, about to drift off to sleep. In truth, we were bored because he spent the first 10 minutes of his presentation talking about himself. Our blank facial expressions were not the result of diminished mental capacity. We were trying to stifle yawns.
From time to time, I hear young people argue that we need more young people at all levels of leadership. They’ll get no argument from me.
We do need more young people at every level of our society. But I wonder what some of them mean when they say “We need young people,” and then they add “We need creative thinkers.”
I hope they mean “new ideas from a young person’s perspective.” I hope they are not assuming old people cannot think creatively.
When the Etowah Arts Commission (EAC) was beginning, we talked a lot about programs for children and young adults. Then, Ruth Swayne spoke up and said “Don’t forget about us.” Ruth was a retired educator who worked tirelessly to provide stimulating activities for seniors through her work at the Etowah Senior Citizens Center.
Hardly a doddering relic, Ruth broke her leg waterskiing in her 70s and she routinely won medals in the Senior Olympics. The breaststroke was her forte.
I witnessed Ruth’s ability to think creatively when EAC was hosting dinner theater productions. While rehearsing for one, I got a call from her. Ruth had an idea.
“How about,” she said, “you invite the Etowah Senior Citizens to audit the dress rehearsal?”
She went on say they would bring finger foods and simulate a dinner theater vibe.
It was a rousing success. The cast loved having a live audience present for the dress rehearsal. The seniors saw a good show free of charge. I call that creative thinking.
I’ve been puzzled by the ageism evident at the national level. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is often criticized for not “getting out of the way” for a younger speaker. It’s fair to disagree with her politics, but it’s incorrect to assume she cannot be effective due to her age.
An argument can be made that Speaker Pelosi has an obligation to mentor younger people, prepare them for leadership, and welcome them to the inner circle. But to assume she is too old to carry out her duties is a mistake.
Whether you love or hate Nancy Pelosi, she does have a knack for counting votes.
The US Congress also reveals occasional bias against young people. I can’t stop giggling when I see old congressmen all wrought up because a young female colleague has the audacity to disagree with them. I mention female colleagues because it appears to be young females that aggravate them the most.
Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic has unearthed some ugly examples of ageism. I experienced it firsthand when a young man verbally attacked me for wearing a mask.
Please understand, I had not said one word to him about wearing a mask or not wearing a mask. Apparently, the very image of me wearing a mask set him off.
He screamed at me about hoaxes and warned that Bill Gates was planning to insert a chip in my body. He demanded to know if I personally knew one person who had died from COVID.
I calmly replied, “Yes.” Then, he yelled, “How old were they? It’s mostly old people who are dying!” Well, pardon me for breathing.
While most COVID deniers are not screaming at old ladies wearing masks, he is not alone in implying that COVID is no big deal since it’s mostly killing old people. You can hear it on national television. Or read it online.
As for me, I don’t plan to apologize for taking up space on Mother Earth. I do think it would be lovely if we had fewer weird conspiracy theorists running about the planet, but they deserve to be here too. I guess. It would be helpful if we could all examine our biases and move past them.
But what do I know? I’m just an old lady.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
