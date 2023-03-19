To the Editor,
I am so pleased to announce that the 134th Annual Meeting of the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution (TNSSAR) will take place in Athens on March 24-25.
I am serving as the 137th president of the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution (TNSSAR). My name is Fred Underdown. I am proud that Athens is my hometown and that McMinn County is my home county. This is an opportunity to showcase what McMinn County has to offer to its people and visitors.
We will be using the higher education facility on Denso Drive for three events: Business Sessions, Youth Luncheon, and President’s Black Tie Banquet. A Women’s Event will honor several outstanding McMinn County women and will include a tour of “Hathburn” and the Train Depot in Niota.
I follow in the footsteps of another local “boy,” Harry T. Burn, who served as TNSSAR president and subsequently as National Society Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) President General (1964-1965). Under his leadership, NSSAR headquarters was moved from Washington, D.C., to Louisville, Ky. A marker recognizing his service as President General was placed at the Niota Train Depot by the TNSSAR several years ago.
National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR or SAR) was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. SAR is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and promoting education to our future generations. SAR members volunteer untold hours of service each year in their local communities. SAR is very active in assisting veterans. We proudly assist teachers with living history interpreters, lesson planning materials and reenactment events for school-aged youth to attend.
As one of the largest male societies in the country, SAR boasts tens of thousands of active members in over 550 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any male 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove blood lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. We were on the razor’s edge in allowing DNA results to be used to prove descent for those with unclear roots. SAR National Headquarters houses one of the nation’s premier genealogical libraries. NSSAR is a Congressionally Chartered Organization and is exempt from federal income taxes under the provisions of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Contact Hiwassee Chapter NSSAR at hiwassee_sar@yahoo.com for information about SAR.
Fred I. Underdown
137th President (2022-2023), Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution
