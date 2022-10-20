To the Editor,
When the 2022 Friendly City Festivals group held its first Pumpkintown planning session back in June after a successful MooFest, we all agreed on one thing - to make the 19th annual event the best ever! And, after months, weeks and days of planning, we feel our wish came true Saturday, October the 8th!
The picture perfect weather ushered in toe-tapping live music, the beat of Native American drums, the tantalizing smell of festival food, all sorts of tempting items for sale from our local businesses and 250 arts, crafts and food vendors, plus a crowd of 25,000 visitors! So, we think Pumpkintown 2022 was a resounding success.
And that success is due to the support of several community groups that sponsored a variety of activities that make a festival stand out. The event got off to a great start with the CASA Corridor of East Tennessee’s Run for the Child 5K/1-mile walk. Thirty two runners took to the streets of Downtown Athens to raise over $5,000 for supporting area children in need of court appointed advocates.
Following soon after, the McMinn Regional Humane Society hosted the annual Mutt Strutt Doggie Costume Contest and Adopt-a-Thon. Board members reported nine cats and two dogs were adopted during the Paw Print Art activity at Fuller's Frame Shop. In addition, 25 dogs participated in the costume contest AND the group received over $800 in donations!
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s 36th annual quilt show brought in 63 visitors to tour the museum and see the colorful array of quilts on display, Pumpkin Plinko -sponsored by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department - hosted 260 bowlers on Jackson Street and The Arts Center reports over 100 pumpkins were painted by young artists on site.
The Education Foundation reports the Let’s Read 20 bus handed out 1,123 books to children of all ages, over 200 alum were on campus for Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Homecoming festivities and 100 members of the USS Ware group were in town all week and were alongside 250 attending the 20th anniversary brick dedication ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
A festival like this wouldn’t be possible without a core group of dedicated committee members who magically make all this happen - and make it look easy to boot!
Without a doubt, Pumpkintown’s most beloved part of the festival is the Scott Crisp Memorial PowWow. This year record crowds watched as a true intertribal gathering unfolded in front of their eyes making history and heritage come alive through the trooping of the colors, the feather dance and the ever popular potato dance! My heartfelt thanks to Felicia and Javier Alfaro who have kept the PowWow together since Scott’s death in 2015 along with Robert Redhawk Eldridge, Wes Collins, Janell Wilder, Jack Lynn, Sharlene and Bear Brooks, Medicine Scout, Tonya Dockery, Robin Jumper and his family and Joey Pierce. We greatly appreciate the commitment and dedication they’ve shown over the past seven years to make this a true memorial to Scott and the centerpiece of Pumpkintown.
Scott Bridwell makes putting on a festival a breeze with his behind-the-scenes logistics and can-do attitude! Scott works every aspect of the festival from picking up garbage to hanging signs and is the glue that holds our little committee together. Special thanks to Michael Priest for helping lay out the vendor booth spaces and a huge thank you to Jeremy Brack, Leanne Malloy, and Bryan Andrew for coordinating vendor maps, spreadsheets and the Friendly City website. And, kudos to Lisa Dotson/Main Street Athens for numbering the vendor booth spaces on the street in order to make check in a breeze.
Checking in 250 vendors and making sure angst is at a minimum is no easy task and a big shout out to Bo Perkinson, Kay Simmons, Jonathan Womac, Jim O’Bringer and Scott Bridwell for making that part run smoothly. And picking up trash after 25,000 visitors leave the venue was accomplished by Larry Eaton, Jim O’Bringer and the Democrat crew of Bill Freeman, Chuck Leman and Melissa Kelley.
And we so appreciate the many others who made this event run smoothly behind the scenes: Main Street Athens for all the vendor and parking assistance, McMinn County Trustees who picked up/set up chairs and tables under the Market Park Pavilion, Jackie and Todd Newman for allowing Friendly City Festivals to utilize Cherokee Hardware for storage, McMinn County Living Heritage Museum for graciously donating the use of their tables and chairs for the day, Parks and Recreation for setting up the portable electric panels and the Pavilion stage, Public Works for all their behind-the-scenes coordinating of trash pick up and street closings, Superior Sanitation for the extra trash cans, and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department for the use of their ATV. Special thanks to the crew from Grace House for whisking away the tables and chairs to Cherokee Hardware to make way for Sounds of Summer.
Leslie Arnold and Lauren Shepherd of The Arts Center deserve a round of applause for all their creative marketing magic that got the word out about Pumpkintown. They produced big city advertising and publicity that rivals any New York ad agency. Thanks also to photographer extraordinaire Don Bindrim/Donnie B. Photography for capturing the essence of the event on film. We are most appreciative of Mix 104.3 FM, Lee Ann Bowman at WBIR Channel 10, Margie Scott and James Howard at Channel 9 WTVC, The Daily Post-Athenian and The Morning Fax for all the publicity.
And we certainly thank the sponsors that help make this event free to the public: The City of Athens, McMinn County Tourism Board, Tennessee Overhill, Tennessee Arts Commission, Citizens National Bank of Sevier County, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 104.9 The Mountain/3 Rivers Radio Group, The Daily Post-Athenian, WCLE-Mix 104.1 FM, Morning Fax, Athens Kiwanis Club, Simmons Bank, Simmons Wealth Management Group, Starr Regional Medical Center, Mayfield Dairy Farm, DENSO, Athens Main Street and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies.
It’s been a pleasure to chair Pumpkintown for the past 15 years with this exceptional group of volunteers and supporters. Stay tuned for our projects coming up in 2023: MooFest scheduled for Saturday, June 3, Sounds of Summer starting the first Saturday in May and ending in October, and Pumpkintown scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.
Meredith Willson
Friendly City Festivals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.