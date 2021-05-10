We all have that special person in our lives that has helped shape us more than any other.
For some of us it is a best friend, an aunt, a parent, a cousin or maybe a co-worker. Pause now and think of that person for you and say “thank you.” For me, my maternal grandfather was that person.
We shared a bond that was incredible; looking back, we never really talked to each other, but had a way of understanding and enjoying each other without words. Some of my fondest memories was he and I cruising in his old Ford pickup down rough country roads in South Georgia, windows down, cold Coca-Colas, and just cruising — no need for words.
Which left plenty of time for thought and reflection, even at a young age.
My grandfather was a southern gentleman and anyone who ever met him can attest to his mild and fun-loving nature. He was successful as a businessman, starting and growing numerous small businesses in his lifetime – from gas stations and convenience stores to jewelry.
His love was his family, friends and horses. He also had success raising and racing quarter horses. Growing up on my family’s farmlands taught me many important lessons and allowed my mind plenty of room to expand in the Southern heat.
The greatest thing that he did for me, looking back, was to let me be me and to let me unknowingly learn from his example.
In October, I lost my most special person. It was a time that I had feared my entire life. I knew it would be devastating.
As a city manager, it is very difficult to get away, even for the most important things in our lives: family events. It is something that my wife and children, and our closest friends, have come to live with, even if not completely understanding the responsibilities that are placed on my shoulders.
At one point a few years ago, it occurred to me too late that I had gone an entire year without seeing my grandfather. This hurts my heart still today. In late September I went to visit my grandfather, it was a homecoming on numerous levels, but I was happy to see him, although in ill health, but of sound mind and spirit.
I spent those few days caring for him and coming to terms with the inevitable. He was looking grizzly, so I shaved his face, he loved westerns so I made sure that’s what was on the television. I spent those precious hours tending to the man I know and love in the ways that I knew meant the most to him.
I am most thankful for being able to tell him “thank you” for always taking care of me.
As we endure the second spring of the pandemic, as the bulbs push upwards and the forsythia shout “spring” in their early golden grandeur, I hope you’re able to pause and share thankfulness with your most special person and others that have influenced the making of you.
There is so much to look forward to in the months ahead and please know, Team Athens remains at work for you and your most special person. Together, we will move Athens forward.
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens
