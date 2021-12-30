One more year is almost in the rearview and the countdown to the new year is on.
Can you believe it? If you’re like me, you may already be thinking about new opportunities and goals for the new year.
If you’re rolling your eyes at the thought of “New Year’s Resolutions,” let me just state the obvious: There’s nothing significant about Jan. 1 when it comes to goals. There is nothing magical about new year’s resolutions.
In fact, research has found that only about 45% of people even make resolutions. (And 35% of those who do quit them before the end of January.)
So, are they even worth it? While resolutions may not be the most successful, there is a lot of benefit in setting goals for yourself. Goals can help you become who you want to be, provide stability and drive you.
Jan. 1 gives you a good starting point. The calendar flips to another year and it’s often seen as a fresh start.
But, how do we start the new year off right?
1) Reflect on the previous year.
Healthy things grow. Healthy people are no different, but to grow, we have to see where we are. Start by looking back at the previous year and ask yourself: What went well last year?; What did I accomplish?; What goals did I abandon? Why?; What hurdles did I overcome?; How did my life improve?; What do I wish I had spent more time doing?
2) Ask yourself, “What do I want to improve upon and why?”
You have the best opportunity to achieve the goals you set for yourself. Be careful not to set your goals based on what another person or our culture says.
Your goals are about your health, finances, career, relationships or whatever you choose. No matter how good a goal is, the success rate is diminished if it’s set for the wrong reasons.
Side note: There is no magical number of goals either. Maybe you just need to start with one and focus on it until you achieve it.
3) Set SMART goals.
Ever heard of a SMART goal? SMART is an acronym coined in the Management Review Journal in 1981. It means specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.
It’s a business model for setting goals, but it translates well to other types. Here’s a brief explanation of a SMART goal:
• Specific: Your resolution should be absolutely clear. Instead of “I want to get in better shape,” say, “I want to run a 5k in three months.”
• Measurable: You need a way to measure your progress. Depending on your goal, you may have to search, but look for a tool to measure your progress. Choose a method that you’ll stick with.
• Achievable: If it’s not attainable, you’ll probably give up too soon. Don’t try to jump too big, too fast. If there’s a big, lofty goal you want to achieve in the future, that’s great.
Break it down into smaller goals and take those on. It’s a lot less daunting to say you want to lose five pounds in two months than to say you want to lose 50 pounds.
• Relevant: Does the goal matter to you? Is this something you want, not anyone else?
• Time-bound: Every goal needs a timeframe. The timeline must be realistic. Set a target achievement date and set benchmarks along the way.
4) Build a support system.
Achieving goals is a lot easier when you surround yourself with people cheering you on. Come alongside friends or family, and all agree to share your goals and support each other.
Accountability will push you to keep at it. If you need to, find an online group with similar goals and journey together.
5) Write it down.
This seems simple, but there’s power in writing your goals, perhaps in your planner or on a sticky note in a prominent place. Make sure they are somewhere highly visible so you can read them over and over. And you can check off that goal once you achieve it.
Go ahead and set those goals for the new year. But take the time to make a plan.
As Benjamin Franklin said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”
Mitchell Qualls is the operations director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
