We sometimes call people packrats because they seem to collect everything they see and stash it in their home.
It can be meant as a bit of an insult coming from highly decluttered people.
But did you know that there is an actual animal called the packrat that collects interesting items to bring back to their nests?
A packrat home is essentially a large brush pile, made from twigs and leaves found in the surrounding area.
Some nests are built in caves or holes, while others are built in the branches of shrubs.
Mixed in with all the natural debris can be eye-catching, human-made treasures as well: shiny paper, a piece of metal, a shard of glass or ceramics.
Although only one adult packrat will occupy a nest at one time, the same nest is occupied for many generations.
Packrat nests are some of the oldest structures in the world.
Using carbon dating, it was determined that some packrat nests are thousands of years old.
At least one has been dated back 50,000 years and tells the tale of environmental changes over that period.
By comparing fossilized packrat nests of different eras, scientists can document the history of vegetational and climatic changes in that habitat.
How does a nest endure so long? The answer is “amberat.”
Packrats live in arid habitats and consume almost no water. They get the moisture they need from plants.
This means that their urine is extremely dense and viscose.
When a packrat is building its nest, it urinates all over the debris and the urine dries into a golden, crystal cement called amberat.
This amberat entombs everything in the nest and protects it from decay.
I am also a packrat, (without the amberat). I come from a family of packrats.
We are not hoarders, we are keepers. We keep things from our past, and our family’s past, that are important to us.
Almost exactly a year ago, my siblings and I had to clean out my parents’ house where they had lived since 1958.
In some ways it was a very traumatic experience.
But it was also very joyful because when one of us uncovered a long-lost treasure, they would give out a whoop and we would all rush together to see what had been found.
There were some very specific pieces that we knew to look for.
But there were other, unsuspected things, that had been hidden in the back recesses of closets.
These were not “Antiques Roadshow” worthy. For the most part they had zero economic value.
And yet their existence brought us joy.
Here is a brief list of some of the best finds: a piece of shrapnel that narrowly missed my father as he was flying a mission over Germany in WWII and the bible he was carrying with him at the time; my mother’s diary from the year when she was 9 and had to spend six months in bed recovering from rheumatic fever; a book from the late 1800s that recorded every baby delivered by my great-great-grandfather, a doctor in Idaho; a Civil War era dress; a rather racy painting that my mom did of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden; my grandmother’s honorable discharge papers from WACS WWII (and the surprising news that my grandfather was not her first husband!); my mom’s very chic 1948 wedding dress; a poster I drew in third grade that won two tickets to see the movie Toby Tyler.
You get the picture.
As we went through the house, some things were thrown away, some things were donated to Goodwill, and most things were sold at a yard sale.
But the important pieces of our family’s past we kept.
Sort of like a time capsule, but better. They help us remember. They inspire curiosity and understanding.
They bring us joy.
The recent trend of decluttering makes me cringe.
Certainly, many things in our houses can be disposed of.
Every room should have a cleared path from point A to point B.
But so many things are getting tossed out: simple things; ordinary things; personal things.
Things that at the moment don’t seem important.
Things that, if protected, will someday bring understanding, remembrance and joy to whoever rediscovers them.
Packratmanship is an art. Becoming a keeper instead of a hoarder takes self-control. You can’t just clear your house one day and expect it to stay that way!
Packrats have a very high rate of recidivism and they will go back to collecting as soon as space opens up.
I recommend that you organize memorabilia once and not re-organize it again, ever. Put things in an old trunk in a special place.
Then, when you are in the mood for a walk down memory lane, you know exactly what you are looking for and exactly where it should be hiding.
Some of my ancestors were in America before the revolution, so some of what we found already had historical perspective.
But several members of our family are first generation arrivals and their stories matter too.
In a generation or two, their tales will be history and their offspring will be glad that someone kept important, ordinary, wonderful stuff for them.
I am proud to be a packrat, you won’t insult me with that nickname. I love looking for something and finding something else that I had forgotten about.
I love being able to find artifacts from my youth to share at reunions. I love that two well-worn Teddy Bears who entertained me as a child are still sitting together all these years later.
I love physically touching things that my long-deceased relatives kept for us.
I love knowing that in 50,000 years when archeologists excavate the ruins of my home, they will discover my petrified Toby Tyler poster.
I hope it brings them joy.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
