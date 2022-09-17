The Etowah Historical Commission spent the past year digging into Etowah’s early history in preparation for a new booklet that will be published in a couple weeks. Through the research process, W. Morris Harrison emerged as one of the more intriguing figures associated with the creation of Etowah.
Morris Harrison was born in 1869 in Madisonville. He graduated from Maryville College, earned a law degree at the University of Michigan, then returned to Madisonville to establish a law practice. The Atlanta, Knoxville & Nashville (AK&N) railroad was one of his clients. After the Louisville & Nashville Railroad (L&N) took over the AK&N, it continued to retain Harrison’s services.
Knoxville and Chattanooga newspapers described Morris Harrison as a “young, up-and-coming attorney.” In 1897, he married Annie Theresa Carson. She died unexpectedly in 1901, leaving him with a small daughter to raise.
Harrison married his second wife, Clara Evelyn Jones, in 1905. That same year, he built a home on Cook Street in Madisonville. According to Monroe County Archivist Jo Stakely, the house is still standing. The couple had two sons.
After the L&N settled on a location for its new railroad center and township that became Etowah, the company dispatched Harrison to acquire the necessary real estate.
He bought over 1,400 acres of land in his name, then transferred the deeds to the Louisville Property Company. This was likely done to keep the project quiet and prevent land speculators from rushing in before the L&N could acquire the property directly from land owners.
In addition to his law practice, Harrison was active in a number of business ventures. In 1905, he and four partners organized Circle Park Land Company for “the development of the town (Madisonville), sale of property and encouraging industries.” The partners were T.F. Peck (founder of the “Etowah Enterprise”), R.C. Kefauver, R.H. Stickley, and Dr. S.N. Penland. He was also one of the incorporators of H&R Manufacturing — a company that made medicines and stock feed.
Harrison was apparently a faithful Baptist. He was mentioned in several issues of “The Baptist and Reflector.” One article cited his success as the Sunday School Superintendent for his church in Madisonville. Another praised him for a public speech he gave in favor of prohibition. A strong Republican, Harrison made an unsuccessful run in 1906 against fellow Republican, John Duncan, for a seat in the Tennessee Senate. He also lost a Republican Primary bid in 1909 to run for Attorney General.
During the same election cycle (1909), Judge George L. Burke, the incumbent Tennessee Fourth Circuit Court Judge, in a surprise upset, lost his bid for re-election — also in the Republican Primary. This is where the story gets interesting.
George Burke was born near Riceville around 1867. After graduating from Grant University (now TWU) in Athens, he earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee and established a law practice in Kingston.
Burke served as president for the Kingston Bank and Trust for a time. He also acted as receiver for the Harriman and Northeast Railroad. You could say Harrison and Burke led parallel lives up to 1909. But within months of their Republican Primary defeats, their old lives meshed to shape a new future for themselves and their families.
In 1910, shortly after their political losses in Tennessee, Burke and Harrison abruptly pulled up stakes and moved to Sapulpa, Okla. You have to wonder if they were angry over their political misfortunes. One thing is certain. They picked the perfect location to recover.
In 1900, the St. Louis and San Francisco Railway built a division point and rail car repair shop in Sapulpa. Similar to what happened at Etowah, people poured in to Sapulpa to work for the railroad. In 1905, the Glenn Pool Oilfield was discovered six miles from Sapulpa. That resulted in an oil boom that almost doubled the town’s population between 1907 and 1910.
When Burke and Harrison showed up in Sapulpa in 1910, they found fertile ground to build wealth. They quickly opened the Burke and Harrison Law Firm. Both men, and their wives, were active in the city, and they were often mentioned in society columns. Burke even served on Sapulpa’s first city commission.
Unfortunately, just nine years after moving to Sapulpa, at the age of 48, Morris Harrison became suddenly ill and died within days. His body was taken home to Madisonville for burial.
His widow, Clara, continued to live in Sapulpa for a while. She remarried and gave birth to a third son, but she divorced his father after a brief marriage. After Clara’s second marriage dissolved, she appears on U.S. Census reports living in different states in different decades.
In 1937, Clara settled near her oldest son in New Mexico. She died in Santa Fe in 1941, at the age of 52.
George Burke and his wife, Varina, remained in Sapulpa for the rest of their lives. Both are buried there.
Finding information about Morrison Harrison’s life felt like reading a novel about the Gilded Age. But it’s more interesting than a novel because it’s true. And the first chapters played out in Madisonville, Etowah, Riceville, and Kingston.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
