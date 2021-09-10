Have you ever made an impetuous, important decision and regretted it later?
Maybe it was about starting or ending a relationship, buying something like a house or a car or resigning from a job because someone disrespected you. It’s not really the best way to make big decisions.
A good salesperson will play on the urgency of buying a one-of-a-kind item before someone else snaps it up. You get nervous and panicked because you are not sure if you mind losing this opportunity or not, but just to be safe, you go ahead and buy that time-share (or whatever).
I have occasionally had buyer’s remorse, as well as seller’s remorse. Long ago I went to an estate auction in Etowah and bought a wonderful loveseat with carved mahogany women adorning the armrests.
It wasn’t very comfortable, but so unique, I loved it dearly. Somehow, the first time we moved overseas, we lost track of the loveseat. It might have been sold at a yard sale, but neither of us remembers what happened to it.
It has become a family joke because if anyone mentions cleaning out their attic, we always ask them to keep an eye out for the loveseat. Selling it was a terrible decision that I would never have made if I had taken the time to consider.
Decision-making is actually a biological function and much research has been done on how we do it. Good decisions are usually made in the neocortex. This is the part of the brain that can calmly take in information, analyze the data, weigh the pros and cons of alternatives, visualize the preferred outcome and deliver a rational verdict.
Decisions made under pressure, especially split-second decisions, come out of the amygdala. This is the same part of the brain that manages our fight or flight reactions. The amygdala does not have the capacity to think things through. It screams, “Do something! Do something right now!!”
There is a new law in Texas that makes giving or receiving an abortion after six weeks illegal. It even prohibits giving someone a lift to the clinic or lending them money for a taxi if the purpose is to get an illegal abortion.
It is very restrictive and will significantly reduce the number of legal abortions performed in Texas.
Rich women will always have a choice. But for poor and even middle-class women, this new law imposes some very severe obstacles.
I’m not going to try and convince anyone of the morality of choice, the question of government interference into personal medical treatments or the importance of saving every embryo. Most of us have already made up our minds about those issues.
But this new law is very troubling to me.
One aspect is that friends, neighbors, families and even strangers can receive a $10,000 reward for reporting someone who they suspect of breaking the law by assisting (or even intending to assist!). I’m not sure they have worked out where the money comes from or what happens if two snitches report the same “criminal;” maybe it will be split evenly like the lottery. It’s reminiscent of Germany in the early days of WWII, isn’t it?
My biggest concern about this new law is that it may inadvertently cause some women to make a quick, reflexive, ill-advised decision about whether or not to terminate their pregnancy. Six weeks is very early in a pregnancy (18 weeks before an embryo is completely formed and “viable”), so most women won’t discover they are pregnant until right around that time.
Imagine you go to your doctor for nausea, only to find out you have morning sickness and are five weeks along. Either you will be elated or panicked at this news.
You have less than one week to choose an outcome that will impact you for the rest of your life. There is no room for compromise in this decision: either you have a baby or you don’t. Nobody can carry this burden for you.
In her panic, she might only see the impossibility of her situation: interrupted education, lack of partner, financial strain, feeling she is too old or too young to be a mother. Her amygdala is in control and it is screaming, “Do something right now!”
If she had enough time to settle down and relax a bit, get her neocortex working on the problem, she might see the possibilities of motherhood: the positive side.
By putting such a repressive law in place, I don’t believe Texas will stop anyone from getting an abortion who is determined to get one.
And I don’t really think neighbors squealing on neighbors will turn out as badly as the Nazi Youth.
But I do worry that with the pressure of a deadline looming, a woman who would have eventually decided to keep her baby will panic and choose to have an abortion.
If her hand is forced, she might allow her amygdala to make a fear-based decision that she would regret deeply.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
