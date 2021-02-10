We asked: Do you agree with Gov. Bill Lee loosening restrictions on attendance at sporting events? With the decline in COVID-19 cases across the state, do you think it’s a good time to allow more people in to watch sporting events? Or do you think loosening restrictions might cause the case count to increase again?
Here are some of the answers to the question:
Cheyenne Ward: The restrictions never should have been there in the first place.
Novella Hawkins: I feel it is too soon.
Kaye Axley: Anybody that wants to huddle up with a large group of people and take a chance of killing themselves or a family member is just nuts in my book. Give it time until people can get their vaccines. I’d still wear a mask!
This Week’s Question: Halfway through his tenure, are you happy with the job Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has done? If so, what do you think he has done well? If not, what problems do you have with his decisions as governor?
