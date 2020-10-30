If I go to the store and pay the price of $1 for a candy bar, what is the cost of that candy bar? Careful, this is a trick question!
The price is obviously a dollar, but the true cost is a lot more complicated. It includes not just the cost of manufacturing the candy, but also the health and environmental costs in the tropical country where the cacao was grown, the water and air pollution caused during refining, manufacturing and shipping, the impacts of creating and disposing of the packaging, the potential health concerns of cavities and diabetes, as well as a percentage of my gym membership to work off the extra pounds.
If I only buy one candy bar, many of these costs are infinitesimal. But if I buy one every day for lunch, then the costs add up. The candy company pays for the materials, manufacturing and transport, but the health and environmental costs are borne by the workers and the purchaser. If I buy candy and then pay for my own gym or dentistry, then I am subsidizing the candy maker, allowing the company to keep their prices low and their profits high.
The company causes damage to myself and others at no extra cost to the company. Everyone who pays taxes has to chip in to pay for good roads, good hospitals, bigger landfills, etc. so that I can eat my $1 chocolate.
Now think about fossil fuels: oil, natural gas, gasoline, diesel and coal.
If I go to the gas station and pay $2 for a gallon of gas, what is the cost of that gas? Careful, this is another trick question!
And the answer is tricky too, because so many people have a financial or environmental interest in the fossil fuel debate. But there are a few facts that nearly everyone agrees upon. The U.S.A. is currently dependent on fossil fuels for energy and transportation. Also, all fossil fuels create environmental problems at all stages of the business: extraction, refinement, use and residual impacts.
All facets of the fossil fuel industry are heavily supported/subsidized by the U.S. taxpayers. Official “non-subsidies” include a tax deduction for drilling new wells; the $2.2 billion value of using government land at low or no cost; a 9% domestic manufacturing deduction; a depletion allowance as oil is removed from the ground; a government protection program; and $3 billion in state tax breaks.
Unrecognized, but still significant, costs include the U.S. military presence in the Mid-East to protect important oil fields in unstable regions; environmental impacts such as air, water and soil contamination; and health care for people who develop fossil-fuel related illnesses, such as asthma or black lung.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) looked at energy subsidies around the world, using an expansive definition of subsidy. They considered not just financial input but other costs that were caused by the industry but paid for by either governments or private users.
Using data from 2015, they found that the U.S.A. paid $649 billion in subsidies for fossil fuels, representing $2,028 per person per year. That was $100 billion more than was spent by the Pentagon that year and 10 times more than was spent on education.
The IMF estimates that if no subsidies were paid — in other words, if the price of oil, gas and coal covered all the costs — people would have used their resources more wisely, which would have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 28% and reduced fossil fuel related deaths by 46%. In addition, it would have raised government revenue by 38% of the Gross Domestic Product!
To answer my question, some experts have estimated the true cost of gas at $18 per gallon!
Of course, there is a trade-off. We cannot allow the fossil fuel industry to flounder before we have alternative sources of power, but we also cannot allow those companies to leech money from our pockets while their CEOs “earn” multimillion-dollar bonuses!
Alternative, emerging renewable power sources are being developed and improved, with the help of only $82.1 billion in tax subsidies in the last decade. No wonder they have trouble competing with coal, gas and oil! One big difference is that as new technologies are accepted and improved, their cost will go down and the subsidy can be reduced or eliminated.
This is already happening, as the tax credit for installing solar panels on your own roof is decreasing every year. Meanwhile, well-established coal, gas and oil industries just keep pumping money out of our treasury, taking full advantage of our addiction to their products.
There are some environmental impacts from any power source, but damage to health and environment by fossil fuel extraction and use far outweighs any other kind of energy. Windmills can kill birds and bats that fly into the fast-moving vanes. But compare that to one single oil spill, the Exxon Valdez in Alaska, that killed at least 250,000 sea birds, 250 bald eagles, 2,800 sea otters, 300 harbor seals, 22 killer whales and billions of salmon and herring eggs.
There are a whole lot of issues to work out as we develop safer, cheaper technology. One of the most difficult problems is how to train people working in fossil fuels for new jobs in other industries. We could redirect those subsidy funds towards people instead of corporations.
I am not saying it is easy, but I think it is inevitable, so why wait? I feel bad for coal miners in West Virginia who dropped out of high school to go underground. I feel sorry for people who used to manufacture rotary telephones. I worry about ex-managers for Blockbuster Video rental and the people who mass produced all those VHS videos. But those jobs are all from the past and we need to be training for the future, for a day when we can leave our messy coal plants and gas-guzzling cars (and all the government expense to sustain them) behind.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
