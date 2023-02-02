There came a time in my life when I believed all my existential questions could be answered, or at least obscured, by kayaking with what some may have thought of as an alarming frequency. Before your pulse quickens in anticipation of vicarious adventure, I should tell you all this kayaking was done upon a single slow river, the Hiwassee, among only slight intimations of white water, danger, and death.
My standard port of both entry and exit was on the Bradley County side of the river, just below Charleston. From there I’d paddle upriver toward Reliance. Beyond the first bend, a rope dangled from a tree atop a rocky ledge. Often I watched high-schoolers swing from it out over the river, fearlessly, then plunge into the water amid shrieks and applause from those still above summoning their own courage. Having grown up in a more urban venue, I suspected I would have been too timid to take my turn, instead teetering alone and envious on the cliff’s edge.
After walking along these very banks in 1867, John Muir wrote that, “Such a river is the Hiwassee, with its surface broken by a thousand sparkling gems, and its forest wall vine-draped and flowery as Eden. And how fine the song it sings!”
However, at that time in my life, I felt forever expelled from any Eden. My journey was into my own interior, bounded by the old bones of my brain, where I was trying to rise from the ashes. I was blind to Muir’s precious stones and deaf to his songs.
Whenever I had accumulated enough endorphins, I spun the boat around and welcomed the drift downriver. From time to time, I was more able to be still and know, paddling intermittently, watching turtles plop off driftwood at my approach and hearing the wash of water along the muddy banks. Near sunset, I studied the quality of the fading light, accompanied by the swelling chorus of cars passing on the highway bridge. After, loading the boat into the bed of my truck, I felt I had done all I could.
I didn’t always go alone. Once a friend and I discovered an ancient canoe embedded in the bank. Her instinct was to dig it out and pull it downriver to Charleston with us. She abhors waste. My instinct was to watch her try to dig it out, half-hoping she would fail so we could lapse back into the regular routine. Nonetheless, as I had expected, she was successful, but the relic turned out to be longer and heavier than estimated. Nonetheless, we seized it and powered it back to the put-in. When we began seeing fishermen and picnickers, I was disappointed there were no one-gun salutes or congratulatory ovations. Be secret and exult, the poet tells me. And we did.
Throughout my Hiwassee Odyssey, the boat had been taking on water. After each paddle, I stood it on its end and drained it, but I would still hear water sloshing inside. One evening at dusk, I thought I saw the bow of the kayak rising. You’re just tired, I told myself. You’re almost done anyway. Then, without warning, the boat filled with water and I was pitched out of it and into the main channel. My life jacket, of course, was tucked into the back of the kayak, which was drifting away from me. My longest swims have been done in the pools of bargain motels, back when I was a child. For a moment, surprisingly philosophical given the circumstances, I wondered whether my last bits of consciousness would merge into something larger than myself. Then I saw how near I was to the bank, close enough for a few inefficient strokes to be rewarded by an uncertain footing. Two Samaritans in a motorboat saw me, hoisted me out of the muddy bottom, retrieved the kayak, and deposited me at the Charleston landing. And that was the end of it.
The Neil Young song “Powderfinger,” another (more tragic) story about a boy and a boat, ends this way — “And think of me as one you’d never figure/Would fade away so young/With so much left undone.”
When I was a child, there was a sandbox in the backyard. I loved building castles and fortifications but as their completions approached and imperfections emerged, I would destroy them and begin another. I have always loved the bliss of beginnings, but finishing somehow seems an admission of failure. So, far more often than not, I haven’t. The kayak still leans against the back wall of my apartment building, beached and ignored, where I recognize it as another monument to a world without end.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
