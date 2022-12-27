As the new year rolls in, have you thought about how this year will be different than the last? The idea of New Year’s resolutions has been around for years. Looking back at the past and then forward to what’s to come is the hallmark of creating New Year’s resolutions for yourself and your family.
Here are some must-have resolution suggestions for the different facets of your life.
PERSONAL RESOLUTIONS:
1. Practice gratitude. Believe it or not, gratitude and appreciation affect your perspective of the world and what’s happening around you. Gratitude helps you recognize that it could be worse - no matter how difficult something is.
2. Care for yourself. Self-care is a popular term these days. Some people mistake self-care for selfishness. Taking care of yourself in positive, healthy ways isn’t selfish. At a minimum, ensuring that you’re eating and sleeping well and staying active is essential. Intentionally taking care of yourself can make you a better person, spouse, and parent.
COUPLE RESOLUTIONS:
1. Practice “couple” time. Spending quality time together can enhance your closest relationships. This may look different depending on your stage of life and interests. Be intentional about making time for each other in the new year.
2. Show appreciation. Showing appreciation for your partner affirms that you truly see them. It doesn’t matter how small the task is. Appreciation keeps you from taking your spouse for granted. Make a habit of trying to find the good in your spouse and watch what happens.
3. Work on deeper connections. It’s easy to get so overwhelmed with the busyness of life that we forget to connect. In the new year, be aware of how you can connect with your spouse during these four times in the day:
1) When you wake up in the morning
2) When you depart for the day
3) When you reconnect after work
4) When you say good night
These little moments can impact how you build intimacy in your relationship.
FAMILY RESOLUTIONS:
1. Eat meals together. For years, dozens of studies have shown that family meals decrease substance use, eating disorders, and depressive symptoms. Family mealtimes also increase academic success and self-esteem. Additionally, eating together strengthens the parent-child connection. Schedule at least four meals to eat together. It can include Saturday breakfast or Sunday dinner.
2. Volunteer together. Children can often believe that their wants, needs, and desires are the most important thing in the world. Volunteering allows them to step outside themselves and help others. You might start small by helping a neighbor or planning to volunteer monthly at a local animal shelter.
3. Take an annual family trip. The purpose of a yearly family trip is to take time away from the routine day-to-day and have focused time together. It’s easy to get disheartened about financing a family trip to, say, a famous amusement park. Instead, focus on adventure and making memories that last a lifetime.
4. Unplug from technology. Technology has become an integral part of our lives, but it can be a distraction sometimes. In the new year, make a conscious effort at specific times to step away from the phones, tablets, etc., as a family. For a more significant challenge, have one day a month when everyone unplugs.
5. Schedule weekly family fun nights. Playing board games or watching a movie together once a week is great for bonding! You can share the games and movies that you enjoyed growing up with your children or discover new ones as a family.
As the new year begins, choose an activity from each category. Remember, your goal is to increase the connections in your family by spending time together. Start slow. You don’t have to do it all! Keep your focus on bonding with your spouse and your children, and you’ll have a great new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.