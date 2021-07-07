Linda Kay Crowden, 71, of Calhoun departed this life on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Born in Cleveland on June 18, 1950 to the late William ”Dub” and Nell Moore, she lived a majority of her life in McMinn County and was a member of Hiwassee Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Knight; brother, E.J. Moore; and sisters, Gladys Moore Leamon and Shirley Moore Jenkins. Survivors include her children, Bryan Welch, Michelle Cross, and Regina Knight; stepsons, Ricky Crowden and Tim Crowden; sisters, Gay Torbett and Delores Womac; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as several extended family members and a host of friends. Private family services will be held at later date. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
