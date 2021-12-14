Rev. Rod Lee Miller, 91, of Madisonville passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Rod was a retired Baptist minister after 45 years of faithful service to his Lord and Savior. He pastored several churches and conducted numerous revivals through the years. His greatest pleasures in life were sharing the “Good News” of Jesus Christ, spending time with his family and friends, growing an extraordinarily large garden and sharing the bounty with others. He was preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Mildred Faye Miller; parents, John and Polly Gentry Miller; sisters, Geneva Shirk, Minnie Miller and Dawsie Miller; and brothers, Oscar Miller, Erskin “Erk” Miller, Arthur Miller, Hubert Miller, Tom Miller, Hugh (Boots) Miller, Joe Miller and Wince Miller. He is survived by his children, Irene (Billy) Williams of Knoxville, Ann (Ronnie) Dye and Johnny (Susan) Miller, all of Madisonville, Carol (Mike) King of Sweetwater, and Jimmy (Donna) Miller of Rockford; grandchildren, Kelly (Allen) Rutledge, Dawn (Tony) Lane, Emily (Dennis) Cummings, Beth (Colin) Glennon, Maggie Miller, and Brett (Emily) King; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Miller. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Ralph Patton and the Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in New Macedonia Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Trentham officiating. Memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for Missions, c/o Sweetwater Baptist Association, 696 Anderson St., Madisonville, TN 37354. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
