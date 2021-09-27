Lois Evelyn Goins
Lingerfelt, 90, of Athens, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Athens. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Mitchell and Janie Coleman Goins, and was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Bobby Lingerfelt; daughter, June Vaughn; grandson, Clinton Weir; two granddaughters, Lacey and LeAndra Lingerfelt; sisters, Ora Lee Goins and Nellie Matthews; and brothers, Curtis Goins and Delmer Goins. She was a former employee of Athens Hosiery Mill and Roses Department Store. She was a member of Marshall Hill Baptist Church, Red Hat Club and Home Demonstration Club. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Lisa Lingerfelt of Madisonville, and Dennis and Tammie Lingerfelt of Madisonville; daughter and sons-in-law, Judy and Jim Weir of Athens, and Myrl Vaughn of Athens; two brothers, Larry Goins of Athens, and Jerry Goins of Madisonville; two sisters and brother-in-law, Ina Jo Johnson of Englewood, and Linda and Bobby Crowden of Athens; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 4 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Latham and Robert Riden officiating. Interment followed in Valley Road Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Richard Weir, Brandon Lingerfelt, Jordan Lingerfelt, Justin Franklin, Clay Gibby, and Brad Gray. Honorary pallbearers were Hayden Weir and Axel Weir. The family would like to thank NHC Healthcare of Athens for their love and support. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Lois-Lingerfelt Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.