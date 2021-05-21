Leslie Lee Cole, 90, of Etowah passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home. Leslie retired from L&N/CSX Railroad after 30 years. He loved Bluegrass and Country music and playing his guitar. He was a regular at the Hardee’s Coffee Club and enjoyed shopping with his retired friends. Leslie was preceded in death by his brothers, Willie Cole and Wayne Cole; and sisters, Cynthia Skipper and JoAnn Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Norine Cole; daughters, Lisa (Alan) Whitley and Lee Ann Cole of Etowah; son, Tommy Croft of Etowah; brother, Steve Cole of Knoxville; sisters, Imogene (Kenneth) Brown, and Pauline Barncard, all of Etowah; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. The family invites friends to come for visitation on Friday, May 28, at Serenity Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
