Mary Katherine Bennett Shaver, 85, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by father, Berry N. Bennett; mother, Della Patterson Bennett; brothers, J.L. and Grady Bennett; sons, Steve and Michael Shaver; granddaughter, Tina Shaver; and great-grandson, Weston Pressley. She is survived by her children, Robin Samuels, Rick Shaver (Tracy), Becky Harris (Velt), and Scott Shaver (Karen); sisters, Maxine Bennett Williams (Morris) and Elsie Bennett; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; eight special nieces and one nephew; special daughter by Love, Lisa Charles (Tony) and Jamie Holden (Lili and Parker); and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Special thank you to High Point Hospice of Gallatin for all the love and wonderful care for our beautiful mother. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 24, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Jamey Davis and the Rev. Travis Shaver officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m in Beta Cemetery on Tuesday, May 25. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will include her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Cathey, Tony Charles, Jimmy and Allen Hubbard, and Dennis Shaver. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Shaver Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
