On Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, Jack Keith, loving father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at the age of 74. Jack was born on June 2, 1947 in Chattanooga to Jack (Sr.) and Vivien (Webb) Keith. He graduated from Etowah High School in 1966 and was a proud member of that school’s final graduating class. After high school, Jack had a few jobs, but found his career when he was hired on at Bowater Southern Paper in 1972. He started his time at Bowater pushing newsprint paper rolls onto rail cars for delivery to clients and then found his way off the shipment dock and into the paper testing lab, where he was able to use his analytical skills ensuring the newsprint produced met the quality standards of the customers. Later in his career, Jack found his true passion when he joined the environmental department responsible for ensuring Bowater met the pollution standards set by the EPA and the State of Tennessee. In this role, Jack was responsible for monitoring sensitive equipment that measured the output of the paper production process and its impact on the local air and water environments. He excelled in this role and later went to numerous classes to maintain his competency in doing the work of ensuring proper pollution control. Jack retired from Bowater in 2005. Jack was a self-taught electrician and had an amazing mind for all things mechanical and electronic. One of his major hobbies and passions was amateur radio, also known as ham radio. Jack acquired his amateur radio license in 1971 and was a lifelong operator who may be better known to some of his friends by his call sign, WA4LVR. He was an active member of the Cleveland Amateur Radio Club and enjoyed many club activities like supporting emergency services functions and participating in weather net monitoring. Jack loved talking about all the latest in radio technologies and was always willing to share his knowledge or lend a hand to amateur radio lovers both new and old to the hobby. Jack was also well known to swimming pool owners across McMinn, Polk and Bradley counties as the “pool guru.” He installed his first in-ground pool at his own house in Etowah in the summer of 1980, which turned into a side business installing pools for interested homeowners during the 1980s and 1990s. Later, he stopped installing pools, but never stopped working to keep many of the pools he installed, as well as hundreds he didn’t up and running well. After his retirement from Bowater, his springs were spent helping open pools, his summers were spent keeping them running clean and his falls were spent closing them up. True to his personality, he was always willing to help a friend with a pool make sure it was in good shape and make sure their water was crystal clear for the summer season. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack (Sr.), and his mother, Vivien. He is survived by his son, Chris; his daughter-in-law, Catherine; and his grandson Carter of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Mann, and brother-in-law, Don Mann, of Farragut In keeping with Jack’s wishes, there will not be any public services. The surviving family asks that his remaining relatives and friends celebrate his life in a way that best fits their own relationship with Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s name can be made to the Cleveland Amateur Radio Club via their website. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory of Cumming, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
