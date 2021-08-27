Harold Glen Presswood, 67, of Athens passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. He was a native of Sweetwater, a resident of McMinn County most of his life, a son of the late Rev. William John and Willie Lee Harless Presswood, and was preceded in death by brother, Donald Fred Presswood. He was a former employee of Heil Corporation and taught school with the Meigs County School System. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Yvette Henry Presswood of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Josh McDaniel of Madisonville; son, Nathan and Melissa Presswood of Cleveland; brother, William Eugene “Bill” Presswood, of South Carolina; two sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra and Earl Williams of Calhoun, and Elizabeth Anne McCallie of Kingston; four grandchildren, Abigail Lovingood, Lydia McDaniel, Caroline Presswood, and Daniel Presswood; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Arwood and the Rev. Dwight Henry officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Monday in McMinn Memory Gardens. Family and friends may come by the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday to pay their respects. In memory of Harold, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 218 Canal St., Athens, TN 37303. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Harold-Presswood Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
