Michael Ernest Goddard was born March 25, 1949, and passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Mike is survived by wife, Patricia; siblings, Pat Hartline (Skip), Franklin “Joe” E. Goddard Jr. (Brenda), and Ann Weed (Bill); beloved daughter, Adrian Jones (Josh); and beloved grandchildren, Izabel, Anna Beth and Garrett Jones. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Life Event Center, located at 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike in Maryville. Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Rossville, Ga., with Joe Goddard officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service of Maryville is in charge of arrangements.
