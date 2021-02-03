Danny Fyke Fisher, 75, of Niota, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Cause of death: A life well lived. He was a man who loved his family above all else and is survived by wife of 49 years, Gayle Swift Fisher; daughters, Felicia, Fara, Faedra, and Fannessa, and son, Fyke, along with his favorite sons-in-law, Jeff, Alan and Seth. He has seven wonderful grandchildren, Catie, Fisher, Carolina, Annagayle, Charlotte, Walker and Maggie; and brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Miriam Fisher. Danny’s parents were Harold Fyke Fisher and Margret Wright Hackney Fisher of Madison. Fisher held a BS in accounting and an MBA in finance from the University of Tennessee. He held a Ph.D. in Business Ethics from Oxford Graduate School. He was professor emeritus of business, having taught at Tennessee Wesleyan University for 12 years. He is past president of the McMinn County University of Tennessee Alumni Association and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association. Previously, Fisher had been Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Plastic Industries for 28 years, where he introduced the Positive Employee Philosophy and the Life Long Education program, which gained national recognition as a workplace educational model. He was on the Board of Directors of the Society of Plastic Industries, having co-authored the Financial Management Manual for the largest manufacturing association in the U.S. He founded the Risk Retention Insurance division of that group. He was partner or co-founder of 12 local businesses, including Keith Meadows Subdivision and Shoney’s Restaurant. Active in community affairs, he served as treasurer of the United Way, Board of Directors of the Athens Kiwanis Club, taught the Aldersgate Sunday School class at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, and was chairman of the McMinn Library Board during the drive to build the current Fisher Library building. “Fisher won at the game of life.” Family man-most of all! He was a renaissance man, he was a hard worker, educated, well read, self-content, moral, compassionate, an honest businessman and kept a sense of curiosity his entire life. He didn’t miss much on the trip. The family had a private service at Fisher Family Cemetery on the Fisher Farm in Niota. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Niota United Methodist Church in honor of the church bells he loved, 10 W. Main St., Niota, TN 37826. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Danny Fyke Fisher.
+1
+1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.