Jean Womac Rogers, 87, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Dominion Assisted Living. Jean was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Oliver and Esther Melton Womac. She was also preceded in death by a twin sister, Jane W. Brock; and a brother, Cecil Womac. She was a longtime member of Eastanallee Baptist Church and was presently a member of East Athens Baptist Church. She was associated with Bowaters as a Benefits Coordinator for 39 years until her retirement. She is survived by her husband, Joe Horrocks; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Doug Burrell of Decatur; grandson, William (Amanda) Burrell of Decatur, and the sunshine in her day, her great-granddaughter, Emma Jean Burrell; and a sister, Ruth Wilson of Riceville. A funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Robertson officiating. Interment followed in Eastanallee Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Pallbearers were William Burrell, Kevin Brock, Trevor Brock, Keith Phillips, Bob Taylor, and Brian Moon. The family suggests memorials be made to Child Advocacy Center, 887 Highway 70 W., Lenoir City, TN 37771. If you were unable to attend this visitation or funeral, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Jean Womac Rogers.
