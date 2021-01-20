CWO4 Charles “Chuck” Riedel, USN (Ret.), 88, of Athens passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. A native of Ellis, Kan., and a longtime resident of McMinn County, he was a son of the late Leo and Stella Landauer Riedel. He was preceded in death by son, Nicholas Lee Riedel; and sister, Marlene Olheiser. Charles was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 22 years with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. He served on both the U.S.S. America and U.S.S. Enterprise. Upon his retirement from the Navy, he was employed with Cleveland State Community College as a computer analyst for over 26 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy “Dot” Hicks Riedel of Athens; son, Douglas Scott Riedel I of Athens; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Duncan of Aloha, Ore.; brother, Gordon Riedel and wife, Debbie, of Happy Valley, Ore.; sisters-in-law, Lucille Burke of Athens, and Jane Johnson and husband, Bill, of Athens; brothers-in-law, Curt Hicks and wife, June, of Athens, and Dennis Hicks and wife, Betty, of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with Deacon Albert Forsythe officiating. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. A graveside service will follow at the Riedel Family Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Dawson, Douglas Riedel and DJ Riedel. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Charles “Chuck” Riedel.
