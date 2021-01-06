Nelva “Rella” Missildine Crowe, 73, of Athens passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at U.T. Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Athens, she was a daughter of the late William Dewey and Ophia Hennessee Hampton and was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Clarence Missildine, and husband, David Harold Crowe; and one sister, Minalee Coleman. She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Niota Textile after more than 25 years of service. Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Missildine Mustar of Riceville; two sons, Allen Missildine of Athens, and Steven Crowe of Riceville; one sister and brother-in-law, Arveda and Garner Shelton, whom she considered a brother, of Athens; one brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Cathy Hampton of Athens; several nieces and nephews whom she loved as if they were her own children; and special companion, Gijet. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clearwater Cemetery with the Rev. Martin Bowlin officiating. Active pallbearers will be her nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19 and several high risk family members, there will be no formal visitation. The family greatly welcomes friends and family to come to the graveside service. The family requests that masks are worn and social distancing guidelines are honored. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Nelva-Crowe Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
