John Doyle McKeel, 79, of Decatur died on Oct. 21, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. John was a resident of Meigs County and was of the Baptist faith. He moved to this area from Memphis, where he owned and operated an auto repair shop for many years. He was a member of Meigs County Senior Citizens. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hassie McKeel; brother, Jerry McKeel; and sister, Gail McKeel. He is survived by his wife, Barbara McKeel of Decatur; children, Gail (David) Pannell of Fleming Island, Fla., Kelley Richey and Mike (Tony) McKeel, all of South Haven, Miss., and Matthew McKeel of Texas; sister, Rita Coward of Bartlett; brothers, Randy McKeel of Memphis, and Steve Hopper of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Brenda McKeel of Winston Salem, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at Cove-Burchard Cemetery with David Pannell officiating. Family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Coulter Garrison Funeral Home. Coulter Garrison Funeral Home of Dayton is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.coultergarrisonfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.