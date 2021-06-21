JoAnn Pressley, 72, of Athens, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 14, 2021. She had an amazing, beautiful soul who loved her family dearly. Anyone who met her could feel the love and happiness that she carried in her heart of gold. She was a native from Johnson City. After a brief battle with stage 4 lung cancer, she was rejoined with her lovely daughter Kimberly Diana Arnwine; her parents, Landon and Ruby Denney; and her father and mother-in-law, Levi and Trula Belle Pressley. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 55 years, Tommy “Possum” Pressley; one daughter and son-law, Tabitha and Doug O’Daniel of Decatur; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Dewayne and Rhonda Pressley, David Pressley, Ricky and Tassie Pressley, and Joseph (Joey) Pressley, all from Athens; her special granddaughter, Candice Nichole McMeans, and spouse, Dwight White; and she had many other special grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved dearly. The family will not be doing a formal visitation but a memory of her or condolences can be shared at www.companionfunerals.com In lieu of flowers the family asks that people donate to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America. Those memories of JoAnn and/or family condolences can be sent to the family by visiting her memorial webpage at www.companionfuenrals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
