Glenn Allen “Snake” Triplett, 58, of Etowah passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Emma Triplett; and maternal grandparents, Hayes and Ruby Stewart. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lesley Triplett; children, Ryan Triplett, and Jessica Triplett and fiancée, Josh Terry; parents, Thomas and Inez Triplett; siblings, Tony Triplett and wife, Audra, and Rasinda Hayes and husband, Mitch; nieces and nephews, Amanda Veasey, Amber James, Ashley Cunningham, Daniel Triplett, Jacey Hayes and Adrian Vaughn; father-in-law, Robert Jayne; mother-in-law, Patricia Pelham and husband, Rusty; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Vaughn and husband, James, and Valerie Cunningham and husband, Greg; and several cousins and many friends. Glenn was loved by everyone. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Bordwine Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Atkins and Pastor Frank Hicks officiating. Interment will follow the service in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
