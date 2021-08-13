Gene Michael Arnwine, 32, passed away on Aug. 7, 2021, in Athens. He graduated from McMinn County High School and worked in the lawn care business for many years. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Niota. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Diane Pressley; sister, B’anca Arnwine; and his grandparents, Joann Presley, Marshall Arnwine and Dorothy Arnwine. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Marshall Gene (Judy) Arnwine of Athens; daughter, Chloe Monroe; fiancée, Bailey Moore and baby girl, Xavianna Rodriquez; brothers, Delondra (Shannon) Arnwine, Frank Bandy (Monica) Howard IV, and Noble Williams, all of Athens; sisters, Taryn (Chris) Arnwine of Athens, Nicole (Dwight) White of Decatur, and Kaliyah Williams and Jaya Williams of Athens; grandfather, Tommy Pressley; aunts, Tabitha (Doug) O’Daniel of Decatur, Twana (Don) Ferguson, Lisa (Tony) Dotson, and Patricia (Edgar) Patton; uncles, Dewayne (Rhonda) Pressley, David (Stacy) Pressley, Ricky (Tassie) Pressley, Joseph Pressley, Wayman (Rose) Arnwine, Donald (Kathy) Arnwine, Ronald (Varhonda) Arnwine, Anthony (Amy) Arnwine, Billy Bailey, and Ricky King; 15 nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with Minister Wayman Arnwine delivering the eulogy. There will be a walk-through visitation from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Services of loving memory are entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Cleveland.
