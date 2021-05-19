Renee Elizabeth Carlock Biran, 56, of Athens went home to be with the Lord surrounded by important family and friends on Saturday, May 14, 2021. Renee was born the late Margaret Ann Billups Nash and Clifford King Sr. on June 17, 1964, and fathered by the late Henry Sylvester Carlock. Along with her parents, Renee was preceded in death by two special uncles, Johnny Billups and James Sherman; a special aunt, Ruth Burnett; great-grandmother, Elizabeth Sherman; her grandmother, Mary Billups; and her brother, Miguel Suber. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Lanika Carlock of Valdosta, Ga., Brentney Brabson of Athens, Dimitrius Brabson of Athens, Monique Bradley of Baindridge, Ga., Aaron Johnson of Athens, Portia Wilson of Cleveland, and Travis Young (Krista) of Athens; 28 grandchildren; her siblings, Christopher Brabson (Sonya) of Cleveland, and William Billups (Laura), Annissa Brabson, Sharon Bradley, Karen King, and Clifford King, all of Athens; special nephews, Shyheim Benton and Shymez Brabson; special friends, Patti Perez, Miguel Chacon, Tiffany Salley, and Britney Reid; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Renee rededicated her life to the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, and became a member of New Harvest Worship Center in Philadelphia. She was a dedicated mother, sister, grandmother, aunty, niece, and friend to all in her life. She wanted her beautiful face to be seen so she started to appear on the TV screen in several popular shows, the last being “My 600 lb. Life.” Renee was very confident in her self-worth! She loved the internet and was very tech savvy. Renee was a beautiful soul that will never be forgotten. Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at New Harvest Worship Center in Philadelphia with Pastor William Seale officiating. Share a personal memory of Renee or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
