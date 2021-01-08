Dina Ruth Bennett White of Athens is now celebrating her new life in Heaven. She died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Born in Clermont, Ga. on March 23, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Dina Staton Bennett, and was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd White; and brother, Alfred Bennett. Ruth formerly worked at Holiday Fabrics, Chandler Fabrics and Alfred’s IGA in Madisonville. Survivors include her children, Dianna Green (Robert), Charlie Stiles (Merle), Judy Dake (Doug), and Mark Stiles (Penny); grandchildren, Matt Noe (Nicole), Heather Dutton (Mark), Andrea Edgemon (Scott), Chris Dake (Jennifer), Hailey Dake (Herb), and Devon Bailey (Andy); 12 great-grandchildren, Corey Edgemon, Maddie Harris, Bennett Noe, Rylan Edgemon, Scott Edgemon, Micah Dake, Kennedy Noe, Eli Dake, Seth Dake, Noah Dake, Jordan Dutton, Benjamin Bailey, and Samuel Bailey; and special niece, DeRae Sliger (Jerry). Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville and lovingly served in the nursery and rocked two generations of babies. She often said she found great peace in providing a service in the nursery. She was an accomplished designer and seamstress, and affectionally designed and sewed every wedding garter for the grand- and great-granddaughters weddings. She was a prolific reader and bird enthusiast and was always in awe of the changing seasons. She loved a great book with a bowl of ice cream. She held special memories of friends that have passed and loyal friends that kept her close with calls and cards until her passing. Her children will always cherish her loving sacrifices to her family. She always recognized at family gatherings “my cup runneth over” when discussing how blessed she was. Pallbearers will be Corey Edgemon, Rylan Edgemon, Scott Edgemon, Micah Dake, Andy Bailey, Bennett Noe, Matt Noe, Chris Dake, and Herb Dake. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Madisonville (Nursery) or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A celebration of life will be at a later date when it is safe to gather. The graveside service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Idlewild Cemetery with the Rev. James Nix officiating. Masks required. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notice/Ruth-White Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
