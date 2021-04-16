William “Bill” H. White, 76, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home in Madisonville. He was a member, deacon, choir director and Sunday school teacher at Cambria Baptist Church. He loved gospel music and being with his family. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Maytag in Cleveland after 35 years. He was preceded in death by parents, William Arthur and Opal White; and wife of 47 years, Loetta Freeman White. He is survived by wife, Barbara S. White of Madisonville; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kandice White; grandchildren, Mikeala and Karah White, all of Maryville; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Reuben Hill of Englewood; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Joey Harvel of Brentwood; step-grandchildren, Chloe and Nolan Harvel of Brentwood; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Family will be receiving friends and family on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cambria Baptist Church. Interment will follow immediately after visitation in Cambria Cemetery. Pastor Allen Watson will officiate with music by Johnny Burris. Pallbearers will include Tony Smith, Scott Jamerson, Hoyt Jamerson, Keith Casteel, Scott Hicks, Michael Hicks, Russell Cooper, Levi Moody and Gary Shepherd. Honorary pallbearers include deacons of Cambria Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cambria Baptist Church Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
