Justin Kyle Crumley, 37, of Etowah passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray “Billy Boy” Crumley Jr.; grandfather, Billy Ray “Bill” Crumley Sr.; and aunts, Patricia “Patty” Ann Duggan and Beth Stepp. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Lowe Crumley of Etowah; son, Kaidon Crumley of Athens; beloved grandmother, Linda Carney of Etowah; mother, Robin Blanchard of Cleveland; grandparents, Robby and Brenda Stepp of Cleveland; siblings, Nikki Brock of Knoxville, and Dustin (Jamie) Crumley of Etowah; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lisa and Richard Lowe; nephews, Peyton Brock and Bryce Brock of Knoxville; uncles, Tony (Dean) Duggan of Benton, Donald “Tater” (Teresa) Crumley of Etowah, and Jody Stepp of Cleveland; aunt Kathy (Mike) Johnson of Cleveland; along with many cousins and other loving relatives. While he was a welder by trade, Justin would have much rather spent time with his chickens and horses. He always had a big heart and was willing to do anything for those he loved. He will be remembered as someone who stood up for the underdog, relished time with family and friends, had an insatiable sweet tooth, and loved unconditionally. Justin loved to laugh and play pranks, especially on an unwilling recipient. He mourned the loss of his father for years and the family is comforted in knowing they are reunited. Justin’s big smile and warm hugs will be missed beyond measure by those who love him. Family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in Old Ocoee Cemetery in Benton. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
