Kenneth Lee Lingerfelt, 68, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his residence. A native and lifelong resident of Athens, he was a son of the late Jefferson Ralph and Ada-Sue Lee Woods Lingerfelt, and was preceded in death by an infant brother, Donald Lingerfelt. He was of the Baptist faith, was employed as an electrical engineer at TVA for 10 years and at Starr Regional Medical Center for 26 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Conflict. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Darla Lingerfelt; three children and spouses, Shawn Lee and Heather Smith Lingerfelt of Athens, Stephanie Cherai and Scott Miller of Athens, and Jeremy Heath and Jill Presley Lingerfelt of Ten Mile; one brother and sister-in-law, Ricky Joe and Cathy Lingerfelt of Athens; six grandchildren, Brayden Lee Lingerfelt, Makenzie Rose Lingerfelt, Jeremy Austin Cline, Gavin Chase Lingerfelt, Annie Presley Moser, and Lexi Paige Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Hutsell officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Clearwater Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Shawn Lee Lingerfelt, Jeremy Lingerfelt, Brayden Lingerfelt, Scott Miller, Gavin Lingerfelt and Jeremy Austin Cline. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Kenneth-Lingerfelt Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
