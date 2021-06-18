Jane L. Dunn, 84, of Etowah passed away on Thursday morning, June 17, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Athens on June 18, 1936, a daughter Jack and Gonia Saffles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory one daughter, Charlene Allen; two sons, Jack Dunn (Gina) and James Dunn Jr.; one sister, Laura Maxwell of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A graveside service is planned for Monday, June 21, at 2:30 p.m. at Sunrise Cemetery in Englewood. Share a memory of Jane and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens has charge of these arrangements.
