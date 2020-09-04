Virginia Rogers Fuller, 81, of Athens passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Starr Regional Health and Rehab Center. A native of Rome, Ga., and a lifelong resident of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Ruth Moon Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam L. Fuller; second husband, Atlas Coleman; and son, Tony Fuller. Virginia owned and operated the Merle Norman store in Athens for over 30 years. She also started Fuller Shoe Store with her husband, Sam. She attended Woodward Avenue Church of God. She is survived her daughter, Timberly and her husband, Michael Guffey, of Athens; and two grandchildren, Joshua and wife, Savanah Guffey, and Samuel Guffey. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m on Saturday, Sept. 5, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Gene Guffey officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Virginia Rogers Fuller.
