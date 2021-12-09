William Clinton Martin, 73, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, obtained his Heavenly Wings on Monday evening, Dec. 6, 2021. He was born on Feb. 11, 1948 in McMinn County, a son of the late Bill and Gaynell Martin. He worked for 40 1/2 years for Etowah Utilities. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Herbert Martin. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Glenda Self Martin; children, Laura Gay (Rod) and William Scott (Bobbie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of Chattanooga for all their help and also the Forest Service of Polk County and Tellico, the Polk County Rescue Squad, numerous campers over the years and a very special friend, Richard Taylor. Share a memory of William and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
