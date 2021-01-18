Daryl Jay Freeman, 57, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. A native of San Antonio, Texas, and a current resident of Athens, he was a son of the late Frances Willard Johnson Freeman. A member of St. Mark AME Zion Baptist Church, he was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 10 years of service and was a former police officer for the City of Athens. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Survivors include his wife, Denise Freeman of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Kristeena Denise Freeman and Amy Michelle Freeman, both of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; his father, Herman Junior Freeman of Athens; one sister, Karen Freeman of Athens; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other extended family members. There will be no formal services. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Daryl-Freeman Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
