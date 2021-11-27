Laura Alice Copenhaver Coley, 92, of Athens, and formerly of Lenoir City, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Coley Sr.; her parents, Foute Dewey and Nola Rhea Monger Copenhaver; and one brother, “Little Dewey.” Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law, Carl David (Lisa Thurman) Coley of Kingston, and Carl Louis (Debbie) Coley Jr. of Stephenson, Ala.; one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra (Marvin) Kelley of Athens; grandchildren, Robert (Heather) Kelley, Tonya (Ken) Kelley Keaton, Shannon (Nick) Kelley Mitchell, and Jonathan (Pam) Prince; great-grandchildren, Alan (Noel) Coley, Abigail Kelley, Cameron and Joy Keaton, Caiti (Tyler) Rowland, Kelley (Ricky) Young, Brandon and Jacob “Bubba” (Candise) Kelley, and Grady, Hayes, Blair and Morgan Prince; and cousins, Ann Copenhaver Jenkins, Billie Hall Lane and Bill (Linda) Pickel. Laura Alice also leaves behind many great-great-grandchildren and other family and friends whom she loved dearly. She was an active member of Oral Baptist Church, previously Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, until her health caused her to move to Athens. Special thanks to NHC HealthCare Athens and Hospice of Chattanooga (especially her Hospice CNA, Amanda “AA”) (Apologies for any omissions and/or mistakes). Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and proceeded to Oral Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Glenn Gamble officiating. Click Funeral Home of Lenoir City was in charge of arrangements.
