Phillip Deane Perry, 73, of Athens passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Columbia, a resident of McMinn County for 44 years, a son of the late Raymond Owen and Mary Alice Moore Perry, and was preceded in death by sister, Mary Katherine Holland. He was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. He was an electrical QA/QC engineer for more than 30 years in the nuclear power industry and was employed by TVA and several other companies. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of I.B.E.W. and a former member of Chilhowee Rod and Gun Club. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Suellen Corum Perry of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Shelly Perry of Knoxville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Matthew Ronne of Athens, and Hannah and John Kilpatrick of Knoxville; three grandchildren, Mary Beth Ronne, Andrew Ronne, and Carter Perry; two sisters and brother-in-law, Genia Corum, and Ann and Donald Allen; brother-in-law, Jim Holland Sr.; nieces and nephews, Steven Allen, Jan Howell, Melanie and Joe Betterton, Jimmy and Sheila Holland Jr., Karen and Ronnie Garner, and Melanie and Bruce Hooper; great-nieces and nephews; as well as many beloved cousins from Oklahoma and Tennessee. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors with Joe Betterton officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Wreath Across America.org, Amedysis Foundation or McMinn Regional Humane Society. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Phillip-Perry Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
