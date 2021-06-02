Kevin Patrick Lee Terrell, 37, of Riceville passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kevin was born in Augusta, Ga., on April 6, 1984. He attended Meigs County High School in Decatur, where he graduated in 2002. He then went on to play football at Carson Newman in Johnson City. Kevin enlisted in the military in 2004 and in 2005 he was called to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom. After serving in the military, he came home and has since been employed at Jake Marshall, LLC, in Chattanooga for the last 15 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Marie Terrell; and his uncle, Nane Maloney. He is survived by his son, Bryson Kyle Lee Terrell; his partner of six years, Chelsea Scott and her two sons, Barrett and Benelli; brothers, William Terrell (Lauren Terrell) and John Terrell (Shelley Williford); grandmother, Zonetta Terrell; aunt, Brenda Maloney; and uncles, Jack Terrell and Mitch Terrell. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home. Share a memory of Kevin and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
