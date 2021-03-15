Deirdra Ann Hawkins
Barrows, 42, of Athens passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence. She was a native of Polk County and had lived many years in both Polk and McMinn counties. She was a loving mother and wife and a faithful member of the Church of God in Athens. Deirdra was a treasured employee of RX Perts Pharmacy in Loudon and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, R.B. and Joyce Hawkins; and her grandparents, Bill and Lucille Lillard and Elmer and Dalphna Kennedy. Deirdra leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Aaron Barrows; daughter, Natalie Barrows; son, Donovan Russell; sister, Pam Wilson (Chris) of Cleveland; brothers, Wendell Hawkins (Katherine) of Old Fort, and Ralph Hawkins (Michelle) of Madisonville; best friends, Sara, Misty, Jennifer and Beverly; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great-nephew, work family, church family and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Church of God Zion Hill, located at 193 Tillie Road NE in Cleveland. A service celebrating her life is planned for Tuesday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Harvey Anders, the Rev. Anthony Dyer and the Rev. Delores Pullium officiating. Interment will follow in Decatur City Cemetery in Decatur with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Deirdra and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.compan ionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
