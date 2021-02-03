Brenda Sue Lowe, 80, a lifelong resident of Etowah, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. She was a member of North Etowah Baptist Church and retired from Morgan Manufacturing. She loved camping at the lake, gospel and bluegrass festivals and was, of course, a Tennessee Vols fan. Brenda is preceded in death by husband, Jack Lowe; son, Jackie (Rusty) Lowe; brother, Rass (Melvin) Allen; and sister, Sylvia (Johnnie) Merrell. She is survived by son, Don Lowe; grandchildren, Joshua Moses of Nashville, Daniel and Jacob Lowe of Wrightsville, Ga., and Synthia Moses of Athens; great-grandchildren, Ally Budds, Averlee Moses and Braedon Moses of Athens; great-great-grandchild, Finn Simmons of Athens; nieces, Deanna Lamb, Denise Williams and Deborah McCranie of Tallahassee, Fla., and Darla Causseaux of Cummings, Ga.; great-nephews, Riley, Reed and Ryan Kilgore of Chatsworth, Ga.; honorary family member, Sonya Hill of Athens; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will be welcoming friends for visitation at Serenity Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 5, from 2to 4 p.m. The graveside service will be the following day, Saturday, Feb. 6, at Mars Hills Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
