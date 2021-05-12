Christine Macon, 85, passed Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Sweetwater. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Sweetwater, where she served on the usher board and sang in the choir. Christine loved church and cooking. She greatly enjoyed spending time outside working in her flower beds, and she especially loved spoiling her many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucille Wells; her brothers and sisters, Alice Upton of Sweetwater, Hurley Wells of Sweetwater, Correan Inman of Medina, Ohio, and Roger Wells of Medina, Ohio; stepchildren, Daniel L. Macon Jr., John Macon, and Clarence Macon, and Bart Lee Neil Sr.; and her late husband, Daniel Leon Macon Sr. Survivors include five children, Rosa Lee Price, Mary Christine (Dennis) Jackson, Bart Lee Neil Jr., Pamala McCowan, and Michael Alonzo (Melissa Evette) Neil; seven grandchildren, Kishma Price, Jerome Ervin, Harry Ervin Jr., Tyson Neil, Ashley Provo, Priscilla Duenkel, and Jordan Ervin; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Terry Macon, Martha Ann Macon, and Shirley Macon; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Pauline Gaines Latham and Barbara Francis. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 13, at noon in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Darius Waters officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Memory Gardens. In observance of COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
