Larry Edwin Sisk, 65, of Rossville, Ga., passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. He had lived in the Athens, Memphis and Knoxville areas for most of his life before moving to the North Georgia area late last year. He was of the Christian faith and was previously employed with Black and Decker for more than 25 years as a service technician and then became the owner and operator of Volunteer Tool for more than five years. He was a true car enthusiast who loved listening to Kenny Rogers and cooking and had a passion for animals. He was preceded in death by his father, Warner Sisk; and brother, Donnie Sisk. Survivors include his mother, Marietta Sisk; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Whitney Sisk; daughter and son-in-law, April and John Frye; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Sandy Sisk; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Hal Prince; niece, Loren Claire “LC” Sisk; nephew, Eric Sisk; and numerous extended family and friends. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, at Sherwood Memory Gardens in Alcoa. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
